American Century Companies Inc. Has $197.07 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 433,719 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.43% of Cadence Design Systems worth $197,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after buying an additional 291,152 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,623 shares of company stock worth $80,473,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

CDNS stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.43. 2,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,790. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.32 and a 200-day moving average of $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

