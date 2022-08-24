American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 350,571 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Norfolk Southern worth $356,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NSC traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,599. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

