American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,356,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 188,070 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.73% of HEICO worth $361,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in HEICO by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 80,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 89,554 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEI stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.39. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $122.94 and a 1-year high of $165.61. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.19 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HEI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

