Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Rating) traded up 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 28,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 61,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.53 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interests in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 704 square kilometers located in northeast of Smithers, British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 482 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

