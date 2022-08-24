Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Alumina’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Alumina Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shirley In’t Veld acquired 50,000 shares of Alumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.53 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of A$76,500.00 ($53,496.50).

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

