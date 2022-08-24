Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.32

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.32 and last traded at $37.51, with a volume of 350530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

Altus Midstream Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 3.38.

Institutional Trading of Altus Midstream

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 82,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

