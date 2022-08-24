Alphr finance (ALPHR) Market Cap Hits $26,778.04

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $26,778.04 and $20,326.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00768346 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Alphr finance
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Buying and Selling Alphr finance
