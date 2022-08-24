Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Trading Up 20.2%

Shares of Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating) were up 20.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 31,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 28,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

About Alpha Services and

(Get Rating)

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.