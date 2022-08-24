Aloha (ALOHA) Price Hits $0.0047

Aloha (ALOHA) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Aloha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aloha has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Aloha has a total market cap of $463,725.33 and approximately $20,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aloha Coin Profile

Aloha is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi.

Aloha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens. “

