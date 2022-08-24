Allison Pickens Sells 500 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,902.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Commvault Systems stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. 141,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.12. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.87 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.