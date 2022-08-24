Alkimi Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Alkimi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alkimi has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. Alkimi has a total market capitalization of $11.22 million and approximately $324,444.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alkimi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00761107 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016149 BTC.

About Alkimi

Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.

Buying and Selling Alkimi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alkimi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alkimi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alkimi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alkimi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alkimi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.