Alkimi Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Alkimi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alkimi has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. Alkimi has a total market capitalization of $11.22 million and approximately $324,444.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002129 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00761107 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016149 BTC.
About Alkimi
Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.
Buying and Selling Alkimi
