Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Down 3.8%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.52. 5,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 691,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ALHC. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $152,980.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,674,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,581,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $152,980.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares in the company, valued at $18,581,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $43,031.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,177,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,140,417.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,894,457 shares of company stock valued at $45,914,309 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

