Algorand Hits One Day Trading Volume of $75.58 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001420 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $2.10 billion and approximately $75.58 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00107966 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00254361 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00034882 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000261 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,320,941,134 coins and its circulating supply is 6,898,660,777 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

