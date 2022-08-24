Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Shares Down 2.3%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.59. 4,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 22,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.81% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

