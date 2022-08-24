Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Trading Up 0.3%

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $24.52. Approximately 69,848 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 28,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $488.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,383,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,797,000 after purchasing an additional 423,915 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

