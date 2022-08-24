Alchemy Pay Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $72.06 million and $19.75 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00309976 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00119266 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00080620 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,943,691,067 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

