Alchemist (MIST) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.45 Million

Alchemist (MIST) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Alchemist has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Alchemist has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $222,114.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemist coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00013932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,726.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00128662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00075191 BTC.

Alchemist Coin Profile

Alchemist is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.