Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $181,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Albemarle by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 16,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ALB traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $284.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,434. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.53.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

