Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $868.00 million-$883.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.48 million. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.19-$5.37 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.67. 20,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average of $103.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

