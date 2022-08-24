AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) PT Raised to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,993. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $14,955,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 169,060 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,480,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 208,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

