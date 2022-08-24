AirCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.60 Million (AIR)

AirCoin (AIR) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One AirCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. AirCoin has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and $83,026.00 worth of AirCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AirCoin has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,509.11 or 1.00142387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003856 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00128962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00076458 BTC.

AirCoin Coin Profile

AIR is a coin. AirCoin’s total supply is 443,100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,000,000,000,000 coins. AirCoin’s official Twitter account is @airtoken.

Buying and Selling AirCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AirFox is a B2B platform that provides advertisers and lenders with more affordable mobile data. AirFox leverages the Ethereum blockchain as a digital ledger for the users' mobile phone data (behavior, personal information, user lifetime value, and opt-in advertisements), allowing the creation of a user score system that will determine if the user is a trustable credit recipient. Moreover, their applications (AirFox Browser and AirFox Recharge app) will allow the consumption of mobile internet (which is typically inflated mainly due to ads and trackers) to be reduced and enables users to receive micro-loans taking into account their telco data, wireless billing, device usage, web-sites browsed, applications used and AirFox, apps’ internal behavior in order to create a credit score AirToken (AIR) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token that works as the currency in the platform, allowing AirFox to give micro-loans. The token also allows the advertisers to buy data directly. Furthermore, it will also be used as a reward system for token holders, allowing them to keep a portion of the advertising revenue generated by the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

