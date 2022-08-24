Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Shares Down 3.7%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $101.95 and last traded at $103.30. Approximately 3,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.30.

Airbus Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average is $111.75.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

