Aigang Reaches Market Capitalization of $51,492.64 (AIX)

Aigang (AIX) traded up 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. Aigang has a total market cap of $51,492.64 and $2,453.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Aigang coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aigang alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,648.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003843 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00128562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00075198 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network.

Aigang Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aigang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aigang and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.