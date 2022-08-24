AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Trading 0.7% Higher

AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.12 and last traded at $34.94. Approximately 3,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 13,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AI Powered Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AI Powered Equity ETF stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

