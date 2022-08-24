Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Gap Down to $17.30

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.30, but opened at $16.35. Agiliti shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 37 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Agiliti’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 20,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 20,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,086 in the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Agiliti by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

