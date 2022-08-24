Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.06-$5.08 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,964. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.17.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 171.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 169.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.