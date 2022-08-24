Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.

Afya Stock Performance

Shares of Afya stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14. Afya has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. Afya had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Afya will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya

About Afya

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 93.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth $30,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the second quarter worth $160,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

