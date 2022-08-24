Aeternity Tops One Day Volume of $739,737.00 (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $32.83 million and $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.