Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 144.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $98.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

