Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $199.05, but opened at $184.00. Advance Auto Parts shares last traded at $177.05, with a volume of 26,057 shares trading hands.

The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.58 and its 200-day moving average is $200.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

