Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues Earnings Results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY22 guidance to $12.75-$13.25 EPS.
Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance
Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $199.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.58 and its 200 day moving average is $200.08.
Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.22.
About Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
Featured Articles
