Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given New $230.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.22.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $199.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.08. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $244.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 559,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.