Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Holdings Raised by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Astrantus Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $199.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.22.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

