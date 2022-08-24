ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ADTRAN by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

ADTRAN stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -87.43 and a beta of 1.37.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -128.57%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Stories

