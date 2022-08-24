ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Holdings Cut by ACT Capital Management LLC

ACT Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. ADTRAN makes up about 1.7% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADTN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $24.48. 2,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

ADTRAN Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.