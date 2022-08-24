Aditus Market Cap Hits $47,811.22 (ADI)

Aditus (ADI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Aditus has a market capitalization of $47,811.22 and $70,279.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aditus has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Aditus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,701.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003830 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00128479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00074653 BTC.

About Aditus

ADI is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net.

Buying and Selling Aditus

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

