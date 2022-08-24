Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.91

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 123571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecco Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

