Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $108.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $486,636.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,365.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 6,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $652,812.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,377.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $486,636.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,365.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 33.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 46,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 380,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,707,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

