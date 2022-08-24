adbank (ADB) Market Cap Reaches $273,632.71

adbank (ADB) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, adbank has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. adbank has a market capitalization of $273,632.71 and approximately $692,469.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,545.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00128574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00076035 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,164,573 coins. adbank’s official website is adbank.network. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank.

adbank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

