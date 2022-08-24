ACT Capital Management LLC Sells 26,000 Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

ACT Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Immatics were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 121,754 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 137,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 548,407 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Immatics stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,596. The stock has a market cap of $758.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. Immatics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.34). Immatics had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Immatics will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMTX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

