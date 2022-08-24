ACT Capital Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

ACT Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

NASDAQ:GLBE traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.22. 43,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,920. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

