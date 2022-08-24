ACT Capital Management LLC Invests $911,000 in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Range Resources makes up about 1.0% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 385.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RRC. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.23. 92,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,601. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.