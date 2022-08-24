ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

ACCO Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $620.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 140.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,811 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $152,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.