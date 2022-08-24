accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $554.00

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 554 ($6.69) and last traded at GBX 554 ($6.69), with a volume of 101459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 576 ($6.96).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 617.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 695.70. The firm has a market cap of £228.96 million and a PE ratio of 1,325.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

