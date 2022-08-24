Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Increased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 1.1 %

Accenture stock opened at $306.70 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $194.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.70.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

