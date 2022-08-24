Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.8% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 263,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,659,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.40. 48,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.70. The company has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

