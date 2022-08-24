AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.51. The stock had a trading volume of 84,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,672. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

