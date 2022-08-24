8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Down 6.3%

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.75. 19,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,932,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EGHT. Bank of America raised 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

8X8 Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Insider Transactions at 8X8

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.54 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. Research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $207,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 8X8 news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $48,747.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,845 shares in the company, valued at $294,303.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $207,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,401 shares of company stock worth $711,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 353,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 21,892 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 1,959.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 746,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 710,713 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 10.5% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,191,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,088,000 after purchasing an additional 188,669 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Stories

