8,609 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Purchased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. 12,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 1,968,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,938,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,019,699.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 1,968,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,938,559 shares in the company, valued at $50,019,699.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,650,611 shares of company stock valued at $32,662,666 and have sold 77,502 shares valued at $2,216,491. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

