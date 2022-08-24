77,717 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 77,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,724,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.4% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.83. 15,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

